President Jacob Zuma’s lawyers insist that former Correctional Services Commissioner, Arthur Fraser, acted within the legal bounds when he released him on medical parole.

In papers before the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA), the legal team argues that Zuma had been examined by three medical practitioners who had confirmed his illness.

Zuma and the Department of Correctional Services are challenging the North Gauteng High Court order which overturned his release on medical parole by Fraser.

As a result of that, they have submitted that Correctional Services Act that empowered the Commissioner to grant medical parole to a sentenced offender serving a prison sentence of less than 24 months.

The team, led by Advocate Dali Mpofu, further contends that the Democratic Alliance (DA), the Helen Suzman Foundation (HSF) and AfriForum mounted a legal challenge even though they did not have detailed medical records of the former president to ascertain his condition.

Respondents have until the 1st of July to file their papers.

