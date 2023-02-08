The JGZ Foundation spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi has confirmed that former president Jacob Zuma has turned to the Constitutional Court for leave to appeal the judgment which saw President Cyril Ramaphosa obtain an interim interdict in January.

A full bench of the High Court in Johannesburg granted the interdict pending the outcome of Ramaphosa’s challenge to the private prosecution bid against him scheduled to be heard in May.

Zuma launched the private prosecution bid against Ramaphosa for allegedly contravening the National Prosecuting Authority Act on the alleged disclosure of his medical records.