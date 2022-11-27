Former President Jacob Zuma has called on the KwaZulu-Natal government to discuss how people who died during South Africa’s struggle for democracy can be honoured.

He was speaking at a commemoration for those who died during the height of political violence in the 1980s and 1990s in Umgababa, south of Durban.

In the 1980s and 1990s, political violence claimed many lives in Umgababa.

Some members of the Umkhonto Wesizwe Military Veterans joined the families of those who died.

Wreath-laying ceremony for Umgababa’s unsung heroes and heroines: Zuma

Zuma says many people paid the ultimate price for democracy.

“I believe the families who lost their loved ones during the struggle will be happy if they know that on certain days their loved ones are remembered, I wish remembrance like this one can be discussed by the provincial government as in other areas as well there were people who died but nothing is done to honour or remember them, their families need to know that their loved ones are our heroes of the democracy we are enjoying today.”

Meanwhile, Zuma has also called on African National Congress (ANC) members to avoid factionalism.

“Why do you stop calling yourself an ANC member and opt to call yourself something else? These factional names like Adewele, Talibans and Ankoles, are you, serious comrades? This is contributing to the ANC not being united. If we are so factional when are we going to focus on liberating the country when are going to be united.”

“We are supposed to be united and focus on leading the country. Listen, we are going to the conference there is so much wrong, with our comrades who died during the struggle. If they were to be given a chance to look at us what they will say about us? We need to fix our organisation,” he adds.