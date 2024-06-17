Zuma to approach international court over election results

Reading Time: 2 minutes

uMkhonto we Sizwe (MK) Party leader Jacob Zuma says that the party will approach an international court over the alleged rigging of last month’s elections.

The party’s decision comes after its bid to have the results of the elections declared invalid failed in the Electoral Court.

Zuma says that the MK Party has instructed its legal teams to take any steps, inside and outside South Africa, to ensure that justice is served.

“We will not have the South African judges doing so, judges who get angry and sentence you because they hate you. We are going to the judges who look at things and look at issues. We are going there.”

The MK Party says the Electoral Commission (IEC) and the Constitutional Court have ignored evidence provided to support the party’s claims that last month’s elections were rigged.

The MK party accuses the Constitutional Court of relying on technicalities.

“We presented concrete evidence to the IEC, showing widespread irregularities in the voting process and the voting system, it has all fallen on deaf ears. We’ve also tried all peaceful means to address our grievances, but all in vain. We’ve even approached the highest court in the land, but it rejected our pleas without even giving us a hearing, and they’re relying on technicalities while the democracy itself is being destroyed.”

The MK Party has also accused the governing African National Congress (ANC) of being the enemy of progress.

The ANC is in the process of forming a government of national unity with the Democratic Alliance, the Inkatha Freedom Party and others.

The party also used the briefing to denounce what it calls the “ANC of Ramaphosa”.