The Department of Correctional Services says it has released former President Jacob Zuma from its system.

This comes after the Constitutional Court sentenced him to 15 months imprisonment in its judgment handed down in June 2021.

Zuma was admitted to the Estcourt Correctional Centre in July of the same year and placed on medical parole in September due to ill health.

In August, the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) in Bloemfontein reserved judgment in his medical parole case, after the High Court in Pretoria ordered Zuma to go back to prison after setting aside his medical parole last year.

In a statement, the department says, “Medical parole placement meant that Mr. Zuma was to serve the remainder of his sentence under Kranskop Community Corrections. Essentially, Mr Zuma complied with his conditions of medical parole as set out during his placement. All administrative processes have been concluded and the sentence expiry date marks the end of him serving his sentence under community corrections.”

It’s OFFICIAL.

H.E President Zuma is now a FREE man. pic.twitter.com/YoTscILabR — JGZuma Foundation (Official) (@JGZ_Foundation) October 7, 2022

VIDEO: In August, Judgment was reserved in Jacob Zuma’s medical parole case at the SCA:

