The High Court in Johannesburg is on Wednesday expected to hear President Cyril Ramaphosa’s challenge against his predecessor, Jacob Zuma. Ramaphosa is seeking a final interdict to stop the private prosecution.

The video below is the livestream:

The full bench granted Ramaphosa an interim interdict in January after his legal team argued that he would suffer irreparable harm if he were to be hauled before a criminal court.

Zuma launched the private prosecution bid against Ramaphosa last year, accusing him of failing to act against Prosecutor Advocate Billy Downer for the alleged disclosure of his medical records.

The President’s spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, outlines the relief Ramaphosa is seeking.

“The President is seeking the following relief. Firstly, a declaration that the first two summons issued by Mr Zuma in December, be declared unlawful, unconstitutional and invalid. Secondly, the nolle prosequi certificate issued in June and November of last year be declared unlawful, unconstitutional and invalid. Lastly, that the private prosecution of the President by Mr Zuma be interdicted.”