Zuma, MK Party draft party constitution in Limpopo

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The Umkhonto Wesizwe (MK) Party is charting a way forward with top leaders drafting the party’s Constitution at the weekend.

The MK Party held a three-day strategic dialogue in Bela Bela, Limpopo which concluded on Sunday.

The meeting was attended by the party’s top leaders who included former President Jacob Zuma.

Among the points tabled in Limpopo was the party’s mandate. MK Party secretary-general Arthur Zwane said several resolutions addressed included emphasizing the party’s Pan Africanist ideology.

“So we have declared that we are a Pan Africanist Party. Secondly, we have an ideological oath we feel needs voters to understand that as a Pan Africanist organization, we have a responsibility to mobilize the black voters,” he said.

Key players who also attended the meeting include former Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) CEO Lucky Montana, who has been implicated in corruption by the State Capture Commission.

Montana, who has since joined the MK Party as a member, took a swipe at the Commission and Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.

“Zondo has failed. He hasn’t replied to me and my papers (which) are there before the court. He hasn’t replied to (Matshela) Koko. He hasn’t replied to many other people ((including) Arthur Fraser precisely because this was a politically driven agenda to tarnish our image. The day I appear in court, I want you (SABC) to be there (that’s) if I am gonna appear. But as things go, I am now in MK. I will probably go into retirement without being asked by a legitimate court (to appear).”

GNU | MK Party leader Jacob Zuma lays into the notion of the GNU, says it’s ‘meaningless’

Meanwhile, the MK party remains resolute that it will not support a government of national unity that includes the Democratic Alliance.

“The cabinet of Ramaphosa is really a sell-out deal for the black majority who still are poor. We are really not worried about it. We would have appreciated a situation where black votes and black political parties who are progressive work together. So this is just a sellout deal that will continue to put our black people, especially the poor, oppressed,” he said.

The declarations emanating from the strategic dialogue are designed to serve as a guideline for the party’s political future over the next five years.