Former President, Jacob Zuma says people of Zimbabwe have been resilient despite the challenges they have encountered. He has taken a swipe at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for declaring the neighbouring country as unsuitable to access resources from the fund.

Zuma addressed the launch of the Africa Voluntary Markets Forum in Victoria Falls in Zimbabwe. According to the event organisers, the former President is representing Belarus.

Former President Jacob Zuma says the International Monetary Fund’s decision not to give Zimbabwe credit facilities was wrong and unfair.

The former president represented the Belarusian African Foreign Trade Association.

Belarus has been thrusted into the international spotlight after their leader President Alexander Lukashenko mediated in the recent attempted mutiny in Russia.

Recently, Lukashenko visited Harare hoping to partner with Zimbabwe.

Meanwhile, Zuma has invited the African delegation to the next Africa Voluntary Markets Forum in Belarus, Minsk.