The former African National Congress (ANC) President Jacob Zuma says he believes that factionalism in the party has reached a point at which some members behave as if they belong two different parties.

He was addressing a now disputed provincial conference of the South African National Civic Organisation (Sanco) in Durban.

Members of another KwaZulu-Natal based Sanco faction have come forward claiming to be the legitimate provincial leadership.

Zuma says he is worried about divisions in the ANC.

He says, “The ANC has become two in one, there is ANC as an organisation, inside there are factions and they opposed to each other and hatred is worse than the opposition. These factions have also resulted in smaller factions and they have even given themselves names.”

“There were even many of these sub-factions here in KZN Taliban, this is the problem we are faced with. How can a leader be proud, associated and call himself or herself by a name given to a faction?” he adds.