Zuma kicks out MK Party members after candidate list protest

MK Party leader Jacob Zuma has kicked out a group of disgruntled members who staged protest over the party’s candidate list.

Zuma and MK Party members are attending an inter-faith prayer in Durban.

Hundreds of MK Party members gathered for prayer meeting organised by faith leaders to pray for peaceful elections.

However the meeting was interrupted by disgruntled supporters who began chanting and waving placards.

Zuma tried to calm them down, saying they are aware that illegal acts were committed when the party’s candidate lists were submitted.

But he said protests will not help resolve anything at this stage.

He then asked for the protesters to be removed from the marquee.

The prayer meeting continued while outside the angry group refused to be silenced.