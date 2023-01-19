Former President Jacob Zuma’s legal representative, Advocate Dali Mpofu, has told the Johannesburg High Court that Zuma intends to appeal Monday’s judgment.

The court granted President Cyril Ramaphosa an interim interdict that prohibits Zuma from privately prosecuting Ramaphosa, pending final determination of the Part B review application.

On Thursday, Zuma was in court with the intention to ensure that the matter is not struck off the roll. The matter has now been postponed to May 26.

Zuma is accusing Ramaphosa of being an accessory to prosecutor Advocate Billy Downer’s alleged crime in relation to the disclosure of his medical records.

The JG Zuma Foundation’s spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi says they are still deciding whether to go straight to the Constitutional Court.

“President Zuma will indeed be appealing the judgment of the full bench, in terms of this interdict and all of that. But what has not been finalised yet is which court he’s going to appeal it at, whether directly at the Constitutional Court or at the Supreme Court of Appeal. That matter will still be cleared by the legal team.”

Manyi adds that now they have a clear way forward.

“We have got a clear way forward that on the 26 May the Criminal Court will be sitting again. And by that time we hope the technicalities would have been cleared. So the next date for these criminal proceedings is the 26th of May,” says Manyi.

Zuma vs Ramaphosa | Zuma’s private prosecution bid postponed to 26th May – Mzwanele Manyi: