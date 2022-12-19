President Cyril Ramaphosa has given his predecessor Jacob Zuma until the end of business today to withdraw his private prosecution bid or face legal action.

Zuma has launched a private prosecution against Ramaphosa in the High Court in Johannesburg. Zuma is accusing Ramaphosa of assisting state advocate Billy Downer to violate sections of the National Prosecuting Act.

The charges relate to News24’s publication of details of Zuma’s medical condition, which were attached to court papers lodged in the High Court in Pietermaritzburg, last year.

Ramaphosa gives his predecessor Zuma until Monday to withdraw his private prosecution bid:

Zuma’s informal chat with SABC

But in an informal chat with SABC News on the sidelines of the ANC national conference at Nasrec, Zuma refused to comment on the case against Ramaphosa and the incumbent’s prospects of serving a second term as party president.

The former ANC president says the summons sent to his successor is binding until a court of law sets it aside.

Video – ANC 55th National Conference Day 3 l A moment with Former President Jacob Zuma:

But the Presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya says Zuma’s case has no basis.