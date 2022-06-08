The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) in KwaZulu-Natal says, despite the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)’s decision to turn down former President Jacob Zuma’s request to prosecute advocate Billy Downer, Zuma could pursue a private prosecution if he so desires.

Zuma was issued a certificate after the DPP claimed there was insufficient evidence to prosecute its senior prosecutor.

Zuma and French arms company Thales face charges including corruption, racketeering, fraud and money laundering linked to a multi-billion rand arms deal.

However, Zuma’s legal team alleges that Downer is biased against the former President.

The case is due back in court in August.

The spokesperson of the Jacob Zuma Foundation, Mzwanele Manyi says, “The NPA is trying to maintain its image. So our lawyers are already working on the process. They already have the draft charge sheet for Downer. So in no time, Downer will be on the dock with whatever accomplices he is going to be with.”

“We can’t wait for justice to be done. But this whole thing is a problem because we hoped this would not delay the case. Had Batohi [National Director of Public Prosecutions Shamila Batohi] done what she should have done, the date of the 15th would have been guaranteed. But it is not as we have to deal with this matter only now.”

