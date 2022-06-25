Jacob Zuma Foundation Spokesperson, Mzwanele Manyi says the Foundation’s patron, former President Jacob Zuma will report Chief Justice and State Capture Commission Chairperson, Raymond Zondo to the Judicial Service Commission.

Manyi was responding to the release of Parts Five and Six of the State Capture report on Wednesday. In the report, Zondo noted that former National Commissioner for Correctional Services, Arthur Fraser granted Zuma medical parole against the advice of the medical parole board last year. This follows Zuma’s prison sentence for contempt of court by the Constitutional Court after he refused to continue to appear before the Commission.

Manyi says the matter is set to be heard at the Supreme Court of Appeal in August and should therefore not be pronounced on.

“Following further reckless and irresponsible comments by chief justice Zondo, former President Jacob Zuma has briefed his legal team amongst other things to report chief justice Zondo to the judicial service commission within the next week or two. Specifically, the JSC will be asked to investigate the grossly unlawful comments by chief justice Zondo who took it upon himself to comment on matters pending before the courts. CJ Zondo is on record saying Mr Fraser who was the national commissioner for correctional services granted him, meaning Zuma, medical parole under questionable circumstances.”

Manyi has called the legitimacy of the State Capture Commission into question. Manyi says the establishment of the Commission was unlawful after former Chief Justice, Mogoeng Mogoeng selected then Deputy Chief Justice, Raymond Zondo to Chair the Commission.

The Commission was recommended by former Public Protector, Thuli Madonsela in 2016 after the release of her State Capture report.

Mzwanele Manyi questions the Zondo Commission’s legitimacy:

The findings of the various volumes of the Commission’s report have implicated Zuma in facilitating the capture of the State by the Guptas.

Zondo officially handed over Parts Five and Six of the State Capture report to President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday.

Video: Fifth and Final State Capture Report Handover