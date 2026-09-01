Search
Close this search box.
sabc-plus-logo

Home

Zuma Foundation to lay criminal case against Justice Sisi Khampepe

Jacob Zuma
  • Former president Jacob Zuma.
  • Image Credits :
  • Zuma1
SABC News

The Jacob Zuma Foundation says it will open a criminal case against retired Justice Sisi Khampepe.

This comes after the Constitutional Court dismissed Zuma and his predecessor Thabo Mbeki’s bid to have Justice Khampepe recused as the presiding officer in the TRC Cases Inquiry.

The foundation’s spokesperson, Mzwanele Manyi, says they will also approach the Judicial Services Commission (JSC).

“What lies ahead is that the patron of the foundation will do two things. One, we’re going to open a criminal case against Justice Khampepe. There’s evidence in the papers that there’s something that she’s done which is unlawful between herself and the evidence leader.”

“What’s also going to happen is that we’re also going to submit a complaint to the Judicial Services Commission. We think the unethical conduct of that nature, such an impeachable issue, cannot go unpunished,” adds Manyi.

TRC cases inquiry | Zuma, Mbeki bid to rescue Khampepe dismissed

MOST READ
  1. Trevor Tutu, son of late Arch Desmond Tutu, passes away
  2. Parents of missing Joburg toddler fear he’s been trafficked
  3. Govt’s response to Zuma’s Gupta meeting in India under scrutiny
  4. Former KZN MEC for Human Settlements Dr Ntuthuko Mahlaba passes away
  5. Olivenhoutbosch residents protest against undocumented migrants
  6. Church urges compassion for migrants during repatriation
  7. Family of missing Gallants player Thapelo Dhludhlu receives threats
  8. Ellis Park roars as SA beat England in Nations Championship opener
  9. Iranians mourn Khamenei at Tehran farewell ceremony
  10. Iranians flock to Khamenei’s funeral after wartime death
RELATED STORIES
Preferred Source Follow on Google News