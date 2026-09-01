Zuma Foundation to lay criminal case against Justice Sisi Khampepe

The Jacob Zuma Foundation says it will open a criminal case against retired Justice Sisi Khampepe.

This comes after the Constitutional Court dismissed Zuma and his predecessor Thabo Mbeki’s bid to have Justice Khampepe recused as the presiding officer in the TRC Cases Inquiry.

The foundation’s spokesperson, Mzwanele Manyi, says they will also approach the Judicial Services Commission (JSC).

“What lies ahead is that the patron of the foundation will do two things. One, we’re going to open a criminal case against Justice Khampepe. There’s evidence in the papers that there’s something that she’s done which is unlawful between herself and the evidence leader.”

“What’s also going to happen is that we’re also going to submit a complaint to the Judicial Services Commission. We think the unethical conduct of that nature, such an impeachable issue, cannot go unpunished,” adds Manyi.

TRC cases inquiry | Zuma, Mbeki bid to rescue Khampepe dismissed