ANC has not expelled Zuma: Mbalula

The African National Congress (ANC) says it has not taken the decision to expel former party President Jacob Zuma. The party’s Secretary-General, Fikile Mbalula has accused Zuma of portraying himself as a victim.

Zuma was suspended from the ruling party earlier this year after vowing to campaign for the Umkhonto Wesiwe (MK) party in December last year. However, no formal processes have unfolded in relation to Zuma’s expulsion.

Addressing the media at the party’s headquarters after losing its trademark case in the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Durban, Mbalula says, “Now Mr Zuma has taken the firm decision to form a party, to become its leader and to be on the ballot in opposite to the ANC which means he has now completely left and defined himself outside. You must expect that Zuma has been playing these tactics because he wants to say he was expelled when he has expelled himself from the party. So, that tactic equally works for him in galvanizing the victim syndrome approach of Jacob Zuma, so to say because he thrives on that, he wants to say he was expelled… so what we will not do, we will not stop what we are doing and basically convene on Zuma who has left the ANC. He’s not a member.”

