Zuma expected to make written submission to ConCourt by end of today

The Constitutional Court has asked the Electoral Commission, Umkhonto weSizwe party and former President, Jacob Zuma to make written submissions over statements made by the IEC’s Commissioner, Janet Love by the end of business today.

This is in the matter set to determine Zuma’s eligibility to stand for public office.

The MK Party, through its legal counsel, argued before the ConCourt last week that Love was biased after she said the former president would not be eligible to stand for public office due to his 15-month sentence meted out by the Constitutional Court.

There are seven questions that the apex court has put before the parties. Among them is whether Love ought to have refrained from expressing a view on Zuma’s eligibility, whether she ought to have recused herself from participating in the IEC’s determination of the former president’s eligibility and what effect would her participation have on the IEC’s determination of Zuma’s eligibility.

The legal counsel for the respondents on Friday argued that Love made a premature announcement in relation to the disqualification of the former president when probed on the matter during a press briefing.

The electoral body is seeking clarity and the correct interpretation of Section 47(1)(e) of the Constitution.

Judgment was reserved.

Meanwhile, Zuma says that while he remains a member of the ANC, he will vote for the MK Party.

The ANC’s disciplinary committee earlier this month postponed his hearing citing security concerns. He’s facing two charges relating to the alleged breach of the ANC’s constitution after he publicly endorsed the MK party and has been campaigning for the party.

He made the remarks at an MK party rally in KwaMashu north of Durban…

“I want you to know this because some people are asking ‘why is he still in the ANC?’ I am not really staying there. I am just keeping my membership there. I’m not going to vote for it. I’m going to vote here. And when we have won, I’ll go and knock and say bring back our ANC.”

