Zuma embarks on a week-long courtesy visit to EC traditional kingdoms

The uMkhonto weSizwe Party leader, Jacob Zuma has embarked on a week-long courtesy visit to various traditional kingdoms in the OR Tambo district of the Eastern Cape.

Zuma’s visit to the kingdoms seeks to strengthen and solidify working relations with traditional councils.

The national, provincial and regional leadership of the party formed part of the visit.

Zuma’s first stop was at a local church at Zimbane Valley in Mthatha where he addressed congregants, touching on challenges facing black people.

He says the party’s basic principle is to ensure that the poor and impoverished communities are taken care of.

Unemployment amongst young people, free basic education and crime are some of the issues Zuma touched on.

“Today we have so many graduates who cannot find jobs. There are those who do not want our children to be employed. They want us to remain poor. With us, there will be no black people who will suffer with poverty just because they are black. No church will suffer while assisting our people just because it is led by a black person.”

The party’s secretary-general and Member of Parliament (MP), Sibonelo Nomvalo, says the party’s visit to the province is not about electioneering.

However, he called on political parties to conscientize the people of the province to reject parties that do not serve their interest.

“We want to conscientize the people of the Eastern Cape that they shouldn’t be viewed as people who are indoctrinated into a party that doesn’t serve their interests. The Eastern Cape is underprivileged, the most underprivileged province in the country, but the people continue to vote for the ANC.”

“What does that mean? It means political parties are not doing enough political work on the ground to conscientize the people of the Eastern Cape that enough is enough. The time for an alternative voice for the people of the Eastern Cape has come and that alternative voice is the MK Party,” explains Nomvalo.

Nomvalo also defended the party’s recent change of leadership, saying it was done after careful considerations.

“The issue of changing positions is informed by the material conditions which are affecting the party. It’s not a spontaneous event. It doesn’t happen haphazardly, it happens after the party has applied its mind comprehensively and after it has applied the state of the organization, the material conditions and after it has dissected and arrived to a conclusion of which character is needed at what particular time. So, it’s not a spontaneous thing that happens because we are just showcasing leadership,” he adds.

Zuma then proceeded to visit AmaMpondo aseNyandeni king, Ndlovuyezwe Ndamase.

The MKP is tomorrow expected to visit the AmaMpondomise Kingdom in Qumbu.