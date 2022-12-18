Former African National Congress (ANC) president Jacob Zuma claims the summons sent to his successor president Cyril Ramaphosa is binding until set aside by a court of law. Zuma has launched a private prosecution case against Ramaphosa at the High Court in Johannesburg accusing him of assisting State advocate Billy Downer to violate sections of the National Prosecuting Act.

This relates to News24’s publication of details of Zuma’s medical condition, which were attached to court papers lodged at the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Pietermaritzburg, last year.

But in an informal chat with SABC News on the sidelines of the 55th National Conference in Nasrec, Zuma refused to comment on the case against Ramaphosa and the incumbent’s prospects of serving a second term as party president.

ANC 55th National Conference Day 3 l A moment with Former President Jacob Zuma:

Ramaphosa gives Zuma an ultimatum

Meanwhile, Ramaphosa has given Zuma until the end of business on Monday to withdraw his private prosecution bid or face legal action.

However, Presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya says Zuma’s case has no basis in law.

Ramaphosa gives his predecessor Zuma until Monday to withdraw his private prosecution bid