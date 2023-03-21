Former President Jacob Zuma has added his voice to calls for former Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter to name the African National Congress politicians he claims, used the cash-strapped power utility as a cash cow.

Zuma was addressing the anniversary celebrations of the South African National Civic Organisation (SANCO), as its chairperson in KwaZulu-Natal.

He’s called for De Ruyter to name those responsible for the current state of Eskom.

“I would like to know who are these people who benefitted from Eskom. I was once accused of stealing money from the government but up to date, nobody has ever found me to have stolen even a Billion rand. Those whom De Ruyter said benefitted should be known so that we as SANCO members bring them to the fore so that we question their deeds. I am encouraging SANCO members to fight for their rights, don’t be afraid.”

Zuma also decried the prospects of privatizing state-owned entities.

“Government has no right to sell what belongs to the people of South Africa. I want the citizens of South Africa to know that they cannot complain about their own leaders and say they are doing as they please whereas it’s they who have put them into power. the citizens have a right to call them to order and put in someone who’s got the best interest of the country at heart.”