Zuma breaks his silence on MK Party leadership tensions

uMkhonto Wesizwe (MK Party) leader and former President Jacob Zuma has broken his silence on the leadership tensions in the MK Party.

Zuma was addressing an interfaith prayer service in Durban.

It’s his first engagement for the MK Party since reports of him taking ill last month.

The gathering was a prayer for peace ahead of the May 29th general elections.

Zuma spoke out against people within the MK Party, who he says, are far too concerned about positions. He says this is the time to get the country back on track and not to obsess over positions.

“There are people who haven’t seen themselves on it. And there are questions on why they were left out. We are not doing this to go to parliament. We are doing this to make changes in the country. We can’t all of us go to parliament. There’s too many things to do besides parliament. But people are concerned (about) positions,” says Zuma.

He has also addressed the fallout between him and the founder of uMkhonto Wesizwe party, Jabulani Khumalo.

He says he was in fact behind the establishment of the party and not Khumalo.

“They are saying all sorts of bad things about me and I even asked myself will we even get this two thirds? People are now saying, ‘Zuma, why have you (release) me from my work?’ But they never ever asked me questions when I gave them positions. We are now left with two weeks. Black people will fail to take the very first opportunity to unite and take our country back.”

