Zuma concerned about increase in corruption, political killings

Former President Jacob Zuma has raised concerns about what he says is an increase in corruption and political killings in the ranks of the ANC.

Zuma was addressing over 200 people at Pietermaritzburg in KwaZulu-Natal to celebrate the birth of the late SACP Secretary-General and uMkhonto we Sizwe commander, Moses Mabhida, a hundred years ago.

The former President refused to answer any questions from journalists.

In his speech which was in isiZulu, he said his support for the uMkhonto we Sizwe (MK) party was not to destabilize the ANC but to save it from those whom he claims are trying to destroy it.

“Another thing I want to say is that I am concerned about the manner in which ANC members have been corrupted. Money is the only thing that rules the party; we need to stop that. I don’t know how many councillors have killed each other fighting for positions, especially ahead of elections. That is not the ANC. What is the leadership saying about that. I have not heard any solutions.”

Former President Jacob Zuma addresses MK party supporters:

Zuma says the MK Party takes the name of the ANC’s former armed wing that was disbanded in 1994.

Zuma announced a few weeks ago that he intends to support the MK Party, but insisted that he remains committed to the ANC.

“This is not the ANC I joined. But it is something disguised in the colours of the ANC. It is time for me to act and save the ANC from what it has become now. I will never be able to save it by opening another party, No!”

Despite the MK Party using the former armed wing’s name disbanded in 1994, Zuma insists on preserving the ANC against what he perceives as internal challenges.

SABC News reporter Nohlakanipho Magwaza reports from the Mabhida home: