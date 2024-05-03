Zuma’s disciplinary hearing long overdue: Legal Analyst

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Legal Analyst, Mpumelelo Zikalala says the disciplinary hearing of former President African National Congress (ANC) Jacob Zuma is long overdue.

This as the the former president is expected to attend a disciplinary hearing next week Tuesday.

This was disclosed in a document by the ANC’s National Disciplinary Committee (NDC).

Zuma has allegedly been charged with two (2) counts.

He is accused of contravening the ANC constitution when he publicly endorsed the newly formed uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MK) and when he appeared on the candidate list for the MK party.

Zikalala says, “It was about time in which they were going to remind the former president and say to him either you resign as being the member of the ANC – if you are not going to do that then, we are going to assist you by bringing you in front of the disciplinary process, you [know] what the Cconstitution is, you’ve been at the helm of this party.”

“You know exactly what the rules are. If you look at your rule four and your rule five, they clearly state what the duties are – hence the oath that you have taken, if you break that oath by making or by joining other party’s or publicly endorsing them, then you’ve broken the ultimate rule of the ANC Constitution,” adds Zikalala.

Meanwhile, the MK Party says it is ready to come out in their numbers to support its leader when he attends his disciplinary hearing.

MK Party Spokesperson, Nhlamulo Ndhlela confirms that Zuma will appear to face those charges.

“We don’t understand what this whole fuss is about and that’s why we’ve won all these cases and we continue to win. And that’s just a clear demonstration that it’s a desperate act on their end. “If I were them, I would’ve listened to their leader, the former President [Thabo] Mbeki, who for the first time gave them wise words.”

Below is the full interview with Legal Analyst, Mpumelelo Zikalala