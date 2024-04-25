MK Party members rally at Zuma’s Nkandla homestead

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Members of the uMkhonto we Sizwe (MK) party arrive at former President Jacob Zuma’s homestead in Nkandla, northern KwaZulu-Natal, for a campaign rally.

It would be Zuma’s first public appearance in about two weeks. He was not present when the Durban High Court dismissed an African National Congress (ANC) application to bar MK Party from using a logo similar to that of the disbanded military armed wing.

Party supporters are singing songs praising their leadership, especially that of Zuma.

MK Party Secretary General, Sihle Ngubane, says the launch of election trucks signals the intensification of the party’s election campaign after winning court battles.

“Today is a big day for MK. We are launching our biggest truck ever, the 30 tons, 12-metre branded truck for the MK which can take about 30 people on stage at the same time. And we are launching the four branded vans as well which will roam around the country because our focus now is the campaign. We are done with court, these cases, and everything. We are coming here to launch these trucks which will roam around the country and assist us in strengthening our campaign.”