The Kwa-Khangelamankengane Royal Palace in Nongoma in Northern Kwa-Zulu-Natal is abuzz as the cleansing ceremony for amaZulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini enters its second day on Sunday.

The inhlambo, which is a cleansing ceremony, marks the end of the mourning period for the royal family.

Watch: Cleansing ceremony for the late amaZulu King continues

The traditional rituals began on Saturday with the cleansing of the weapons of the late amaZulu King Goodwill Zwelithini.

The late King Goodwill Zwelithini passed away in March last year.

Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi says there are ongoing meetings between amaZulu King Misuzulu ka Zwelithini and his uncle, King Mswati the third.

“We’ve even taken a trip once with the King to eSwatini and there are things that we’re jointly trying to sort out together to make way for the King so that there should be no obstacles, grudges, or anything that impedes his enthronement. So, all those things are being dealt with. The committees are also dealing with other matters I’ve already mentioned. I conveyed this in a telephonic conversation with his Excellency, Mr Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa, our president. I told him that the King of eSwatini and me and the family, through the committees, are still sorting out certain things.”

He says he has received a letter from his Majesty that he had corresponded with the President and that they talked about venues and date processes that are sanctioned by the King himself.

Call for peace

Meanwhile, Kwa-Zulu-Natal Chair of the House of Traditional leaders, inkosi Phathisizwe Chiliza has called for peace among members of the Zulu royal family.

“There must be peace. If the province of Kwa-Zulu-Natal is at peace, the whole country of South Africa will be at peace. We appeal to the royal family that even in any dispute, but everything we must do it peacefully and respectfully so that the generation to come will know that there was such dispute, but it was treated respectfully.”

Several senior members of the Zulu Royal Family, who held an independent media briefing earlier in the week, did not attend the cleansing.