Zulu maidens have shown up for the Umkhosi Womhlanga or reed dance dressed in colourful traditional attire. Some of the traditional garments are symbolic of their hometowns.

Many are singing traditional songs in praise of AmaZulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini.

Sindisiwe Shongwe and Amanda Gumede are among the maidens. They say they are proud to be part of Saturday’s festivities:

“Being here is nice and I would like to encourage others to keep their virginity. It is nice to be a virgin.”

“I call on my peers to stick to what they are and keep themselves as virgins The attire I am wearing shows that I am still a virgin and I am proud of myself.”

The AmaZulu Reed Dance is taking place in Ngwavuma:

The maidens sing and dance as they make their way to a field nearby. They will wait for the reeds to be handed to them from members of the Zulu Royal Family #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/9UC23Y3xby — MaMthiyane (@skhangiwem) September 3, 2022