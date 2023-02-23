AmaZulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini has called for an urgent meeting with the government and police to address the killing of traditional leaders in KwaZulu-Natal. He made the call during his address at the official opening of the provincial legislature in Pietermaritzburg.

Recently, Inkosi Sibonelo Aubrey Ngcobo of the KwaNyavu clan on the province’s south coast survived an assassination attempt. However, two of his family members died in the attack.

Opposition parties in KwaZulu-Natal have welcomed the message by AmaZulu King Misuzulu KaZwelithini as he officially opened the provincial legislature in Pietermaritzburg on Thursday.

He touched on a number of topical issues affecting the province, most notably, the ongoing killing of traditional leaders. He also spoke on issues of gun violence and the abuse of women and children.

AmaZulu King Misuzulu KaZwelithin says the killing of traditional leaders has reached shocking levels. The provincial department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs says close to 50 traditional leaders have been killed in the last four years.

The Zulu monarch says an urgent escalation of all efforts, especially at the national level is needed. “I also refer with great consternation to the wanton killing of Amakhosi iziNduna and our councillors. As Isilo I am appealing to everyone to honour Ubuntu and kill no one. Killing is inhumane it is barbaric …. We do not need police or courts intervention to adhere to our basic humanity.”

He also raised concerns about the high number of illegal weapons in the province. “The killing of people using guns in South Africa has become prevalent. Almost every day we hear about incidents of shootings. Recently thugs killing people in their homes. The increase in unlicensed firearms puts out communities in great danger. Our province is amongst those that have a high number of killings.”

Opposition parties in KwaZulu-Natal welcomed the call.

Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) leader Velenkosini Hlabisa says, “His majesty the king Misuzulu is being congratulated for his maiden speech. He touched on a number of critical issues. The gender-based violence, the killing of amakhosi, and the killing of people in general. I also appreciate the fact that he also touched on the issue of unemployment that is affecting many of our people in getting jobs.”

Democratic Alliance (DA) leader in the province Francoise Rodgers welcomes the points made by the Zulu monarch around ethical leadership.

“I think it was an excellent speech and it spoke about challenges faced by the province. I also appreciate the fact that he spoke about moral leadership, about accountability. He made a point that we talking about, a capable and ethical state.”

Provincial Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Secretary Mongezi Twala says the party will support the Zulu monarch on any land matters.

“We are saying they must come on board, there is serious land hunger in the province. There is a notion in some rural areas that if you are a woman you cannot be given or rule land. We will definitely support the monarch on this and all the sentiments on land. We are still of the notion that the land must be shared.”

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube will deliver the State of the Province Address on Friday.