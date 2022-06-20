The State Capture Commission says the handing over ceremony of the fifth and final instalment of the state capture commission report to President Cyril Ramaphosa will take place on Monday evening at the Union Buildings in Pretoria.

The Commission says in a statement that it was unable to submit the report last Wednesday due to certain challenges.

The final instalment of the report is expected to include findings of probes into the SABC, the State Security Agency, Passenger Rail of South Africa and the Estina dairy scandal, among others.

The commission has been investigating state capture allegations since 2018. It was initially billed to sit for six months but has since asked for several extensions as it tried to get more witnesses to give evidence. Following another extension by the Pretoria High Court, it was then expected to hand over the final part of its report to the President last Wednesday. And Commission Chair, Chief Justice Raymond Zondo said it has been a mammoth task.

“It’s been a grueling four years since the establishment of the commission and three years of that period was the hearing of oral evidence by the commission,” Zondo explained.

President Ramaphosa to receive fifth and final capture commission report on Monday:

Earlier, President Ramaphosa vowed that after receiving the report he will submit the report to Parliament for further consideration.

“As required by the ruling of the Gauteng High Court on the 28th of December 2021 and in line with the remedial action contained in the Public Protector’s report dated October 2016, I will submit the full Commission report to Parliament by the 30th of June 2022, it could be before, but certainly by the 30th of June 2022.”

The President also said he will ensure that his administration implements the commission’s recommendations.

“I will also give my intentions with regards to implementing the commission’s recommendations. As I indicated to the court, only once the final instalment has been received will it be possible to have complete sight of the report’s implications and to develop an implementation plan on the recommendations.”

And he had since pleaded for patience.

“Government will therefore not make pronouncements on the findings nor recommendations of the Commission’s report before having considered all parts of the report,” Ramaphosa added.

The commission has implicated several businesses, government officials, heads of state-owned companies and politicians in the state capture projects. It has also recommended criminal charges against members of the Gupta family and those investigations must be conducted against some ministers, including Mining and Mineral Resources Minister, Gwede Mantashe and the removal of Zizi Kodwa from the deputy state security minister portfolio. However, some of these ministers have vowed to take the report on review.

VIDEO: 5th state capture report – President Ramaphosa to receive the final report this Sunday evening