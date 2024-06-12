Zondo to preside over Parliament’s first sitting before his term ends

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Chief Justice Raymond Zondo is expected to preside over the first sitting of Parliament for the first and last time on Friday and Saturday. His 12-year non-renewable term as a Constitutional Court Justice will expire at the end of August.

The National Assembly sitting is expected to take place on Friday morning, while the NCOP will be on Saturday.

The Constitution requires the Chief Justice to preside over the first sittings of the Assembly and NCOP after an election or can designate another judge to do so.

This is the first time that Zondo will have an opportunity to preside over the two sittings, as he will not be a Chief Justice and will be a retired ConCourt Justice from September this year.

In terms of the Constitution, a ConCourt Justice can serve a non-renewable term of twelve years or until the age of 70, whichever comes first.

74-year-old Zondo has served almost 12 years of his non-renewable, which will be reached in August.

The next Chief Justice who will preside over the first sittings after the 2029 elections will be Justice Mandisa Maya, who is expected to take over from Zondo in September.

