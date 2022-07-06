Political analyst Moeletsi Mbeki says the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture was set up to investigate corrupt practices that plagued the South African government and not a specific political party.

The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the African National Congress (ANC) earlier released a statement following its meeting, saying it would deal honestly and openly with all aspects of the commission’s report.

The party says some findings are unsettling but vow that the movement will deal with these in an honest and open way.

More details are in the statement below:

@MYANC statement on the outcomes of the National Executive Committee Held on 2-4 July 2022. #ANCNEC pic.twitter.com/uqyqlZLzRp — African National Congress (@MYANC) July 5, 2022

The Democratic Alliance (DA) and others say the ANC featured prominently in the Commission’s findings. However, Mbeki says the ball is in the state’s court, not the ANC’s.

“Its findings are directed at trying to correct actions that pertain to the management of the state of South Africa, not to political parties. The ANC can say that it will respond to the Zondo recommendations, but it is not obliged to do anything about the Zondo recommendations. It is the state president of South Africa who is obliged to do something about the recommendations.”

Mbeki elaborates in the video below:

ANC Integrity Commission

The National Executive Committee of the ANC has decided that all ANC leaders who have been implicated in the State Capture report must appear before the party’s Integrity Committee.

Chief Justice and State Capture Commission Chairperson, Raymond Zondo officially handed over Parts Five and Six of the report to President Cyril Ramaphosa last month.

The report fingered leaders within the party and detailed the ruling party’s complacency in State Capture. Zondo also labelled the ANC’s cadre deployment policy as unconstitutional and unlawful.

ANC Spokesperson, Pule Mabe briefed the media on the outcomes of the party’s NEC meeting on Wednesday.

“The ANC will among others review its policies with respect to cadre deployment policy and practice, party funding principles, organisational discipline and accountability and parliamentary oversight. A task team will make recommendations on key principles in each of these areas. Individuals mentioned or implicated in the report all such ANC current and former leaders and ANC members without prejudice must immediately take the initiative and present themselves to the integrity commission.”

In conversation with ANC Spokesperson Pule Mabe on various issues