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Zolani Tete murder accused return to court

South Africa's former world boxing champion Zolani Tete with his title belts.
  • South Africa's former world boxing champion Zolani Tete with his title belts.
  • Image Credits :
  • Reuters
Mcebisi Ngqina

The bail application of the two men accused of being involved in the murder of former two-time boxing world champion, Zolani Tete, is expected to resume at the Mdantsane Magistrate’s Court in the Eastern Cape.

The investigating officer in the matter, Nkululeko Mtati, is expected to be cross-examined by the defence.

The state is opposing the bail application, citing the seriousness of the case against the applicants and also arguing that they are a flight risk.

Tete was gunned down outside his home in Mdantsane two weeks ago.

Last week, the man allegedly behind the killing of the boxing superstar blamed him for ending up in a wheelchair.

The 22-year-old claims Tete threatened him with a firearm after the boxer discovered that he was in a romantic relationship with his estranged wife.

This was revealed in the suspect’s affidavit read by his lawyer in court, where he is applying for bail together with his co-accused.

VIDEO | Tete alleged killer blames him for ending up in a wheelchair

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