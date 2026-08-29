Zolani “Last Born” Tete laid to rest

Hundreds of boxing supporters gathered at Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane to celebrate the life and boxing journey of the late Zolani “Last Born” Tete. The two-time world champion was shot and killed outside his home on the 21st of August, after returning from the gym.

He was laid to rest today in Mdantsane in a Special Provincial Category Two funeral in recognition of his contribution to boxing and the legacy he left behind.

Tete’s children paid an emotional tribute to their father. They have described him as a loving parent who worked tirelessly to provide for his family.

His son Emihle said losing a father is a painful experience.

“He was also there supporting us on special days. He was a lovely person who cared for everyone. You worked so hard without ever complaining. You gave us the best you could, even when you had little for yourself. Thank you for being our father, our teacher, our protector, and also our friend. We are proud to be your children. We are proud to carry your name. We love you, Dad, today, tomorrow and forever.”

Tete’s legacy has inspired both male and female boxers. Mdantsane female boxer Sharadene Fortuin says Tete taught her to value the sport and treated her equally by opening opportunities for her within boxing.

“I’m grateful that Zolani showed me how to invest money in boxing, because at the end of the day we have to invest. So, I’m grateful for that,” says Fortuin.

Eastern Cape Acting Premier Nonceba Kontsiwe has called for renewed efforts to confront violent crime following the killing of Tete.

Speaking at the funeral Kontsiwe called for the law to take its course, adding that society also has a responsibility to address the violence affecting communities.

“A man who spent his life competing in the boxing ring should not have his life taken through violence. We must also be honest about the responsibility we carry as a society to confront violent crime and the glorification of illegal firearms. The loss should strengthen our determination to build communities where our young people can pursue their dreams and return home safely to their families.”

Video: Tete receives Special Provincial Official send off