Deputy Minister of State Security Zizi Kodwa has denied any prior knowledge of the burglary at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s farm in 2020.

Speaker of the National Assembly Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, wrote to Parliament’s Joint Standing Committee on Intelligence to investigate the matter.

This after the DA called for a probe following a newspaper report that Kodwa was involved in an alleged cover-up of the break-in at Phala Phala.

Robbery at President Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm under investigation: Zizi Kodwa



Mapisa-Nqakula wrote to Parliament’s Joint Standing Committee on Intelligence instructing it to investigate the allegations levelled against Kodwa in the newspaper article.

The report alleges Kodwa knew about the burglary but did not reveal it. The deputy minister refuted the allegations, describing the news article as a fabricated story.

“I have responded to the parliamentary committee that have requested me to answer those questions. The investigation of any form is welcomed. But the investigation must have basis at least. And in this regard there are no basis for any investigation. I had no prior knowledge of the alleged theft. I deny that I was involved or kept secret of any information. What is clear is that this is a fishing expedition. This is nothing else but a made-up story.”

Amabhungane details alleged cover-up in Ramaphosa farm theft:

The newspaper report also alleges that Kodwa was part of a South African team on a visit to Namibia in 2020.

“The last time I went to Namibia must have been the time when the former President Zuma was still a president because I was an adviser and your cameraman will know the story. It was the last time I was in Namibia.

So, any allegations that I was accompanying somebody, I was involved, I knew its a made-up story, it’s a fishing expedition, its baseless, it’s a lie.”

Asked if he thought there was a political witch hunt against him, Kodwa responded,” Well I am not good at making speculations, but lies have got short legs and I think it will come.”

Attempts to get a response from the Chairperson of the Joint Standing Committee on Intelligence, Jerome Maake, proved unsuccessful.