The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) President Zingiswa Losi has been nominated for the position of president at the union federation’s national congress underway in Midrand, north of Johannesburg.

Mike Shingange has been nominated for Deputy President, while Simon Hlungwani and Duncan Luvuno have been nominated for the position of 2nd Deputy President.

Freda Oosthuizen has been nominated for Treasurer and Moses Lekota has been nominated for Deputy General Secretary along with Gerald Thwala.

Eleven unions submitted nominations while five did not.

A representative of the IEC announced the results.

“Five affiliates did not submit any nominations and they are as follows Fatu, Sepawu, Sacawu, CWU, and Satawu. 11 of the affiliates did indeed submit their nominations, and this is how it happened. For the portfolio of President, Nehawu proposed Zingiswa Losi, Pawusa proposed Zingiswa Losi, Popcru proposed Zingiswa Losi, Sactu proposed Zingiswa Losi, Satu proposed Zingiswa Losi,” an IEC representative said.

Losi says the ANC needs to address corruption within its structures.

She has called on the ruling party to address the current electricity crisis facing Eskom, fix the challenges at Transnet and Metrorail as well as tackle the high unemployment rate.

“We must help the ANC to rid itself of criminals if it is to be saved. We must continue to support the SACP because its voice is critical more than ever. Comrades, the left axis of the alliance must be strengthened. Workers have sent a clear message to the ANC in the local elections. If the ANC does not get its act together, if the ANC does not deliver quality public services, then we will face a repeat of the disastrous 2021 election results in 2024.”