Cosatu President Zingiswa Losi has stressed the importance of unity within the tripartite alliance saying this will ensure victory for the ANC at the 2024 polls.

Losi was speaking at the labour federation’s May Day Rally in Bethlehem, Free State, themed ‘Build working class unity for economic liberation towards socialism’.

The SACP and Cosatu have been calling for the reconfiguration of the alliance and have often-times decried being side-lined when the ANC makes key decisions.

The labour federation’s celebrations comes at a time where worker face unemployment, the country’s energy crisis, as well the high cost of living.

Thousands of workers descended on Bethlehem’s showgrounds to honour Workers Day.

The message for this year is the need for the unity amongst unions and within the tripartite alliance.

Losi told workers that they cannot afford to be divided when they are under siege. She says only a strengthened alliance will be able to defy the odds at next year’s general elections.

“We must go to elections in 2024, our most difficult elections since 1994, united and determined to defend the many gains that workers have won since 1994. We must go to the elections committed to tackle the failures and setbacks geared to accelerate the struggles to improve the lives of the poor and ready to deliver a resounding victory for the alliance,” says Losi.

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa has told Cosatu members that the governing party is committed to ensuring that collective bargaining with the country’s unions succeeds.

Ramaphosa was speaking at Cosatu’s Worker’s Day event in the Free State.

Government last month reached a settlement with some public sector unions on a 7.5% salary hike after strike action and talks.

Health and education union, Nehawu has, however, rejected the improved offer, with its members venting their anger as Ramaphosa sought to reassure them of government’s good will towards them.

“I want to make it clear to you as working people in our country that our commitment to collective bargaining is irrevocable and whatever disputes we have had or will have in the future, they have to be addressed through negotiation, through talking together, through reaching agreement. That is the commitment that we, as the ANC, will put forward,” says Ramaphosa.

