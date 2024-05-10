Zimu saddened by death of fellow actor Mpho Sebeng

Reading Time: 2 minutes

South African actress Rosemary Zimu has described as heartbreaking the death of her friend and fellow actor Mpho Sebeng.

The Soweto-born actor died in a car crash in Potchefstroom in the North West on Sunday at the age of 30.

Sebeng who started acting at the age of 12 had a career spanning nearly two decades. His notable work included appearances in TV dramas like “Justice For All” and “Zero Tolerance,” both of which received widespread acclaim and numerous awards.

Zimu could not hold back tears at Sebeng’s memorial service at the Johannesburg Theatre on Thursday.

“The first thing we shot together was Laleli and Savage Beauty followed many months later. I thank God for Savage Beauty because we got to show the love that we had for each other on screen. We shot a scene where you left me. You promised. You promised that you would never leave me like that. You promised that we will live until we’re 90 years old and we will jive and we would win Oscars together. And we will travel the world with our art. But it’s okay. I’ll still do it for us.”

The South African entertainment industry paid fitting tributes to Sebeng at the Joburg Theatre. Speaker after speaker poured out their grief at Sepeng’s untimely passing.

His sister Lebogang Sebeng says her brother treated her like a princess throughout her life. She says he was snatched away too soon.

“I still need my brother. I don’t know what I’m going to do without him. I tried to write something. I just weep. Mpho celebrated my wins like they were personal like they were his. Mpho encouraged me. Mpho was the first man to buy me flowers. He made me stand on stages, and walk red carpets, and Mpo opened the door for me. Everywhere we went, I was a princess. I was a queen.”