Zimbabwe’s ruling party, ZANU-PF, has denied that security agents are abducting activists and alleged dissidents.

This comes after CCTV footage surfaced, showing a recent abduction allegedly by state agents.

Tawanda Muchehiwa was kidnapped and tortured by unknown people. He is the nephew of an independent news site, ZimLive’s editor.

The online news agency has been reporting on the recent crackdown on anti-government sentiments by activists and opposition parties.

The footage captures the moment of Muchehiwa being forced into vehicle. He was then questioned about the whereabouts of his uncle, Mduduzi Mathuthu.

As government denies being involved in the targeted attack, independent media is not buying their response.

In the video below, Kennedy Mandaza speaks on the alleged abductions in Zim:

On Friday night, another activist made similar allegations of abduction. He fled Zimbabwe for South Africa and says agents still after him.

In the video below, Zimbabwe activist Josphat Mzaca Ngulube seeks refuge at a SA police station:

The European Diplomats in Zimbabwe have raised concerns about the alleged human rights violations in that country.

Ambassadors from the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany and Canada have called for investigations into the claims. However, the government insists the alleged rights abuses are not true.