Zimbabwe’s readmission to the Commonwealth looks certain following the positive sentiments expressed by the Assistant Secretary-General of the grouping Professor Luis Franceschi. This, after his assessment mission in Harare on Wednesday.

Zimbabwe wants to be readmitted to the grouping, having withdrawn its membership in 2003. Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa met with the assessment team at the conclusion of their tour.

“Our doors were open to everybody and the conclusion we came to from everybody we met is yes and the people of Zimbabwe wants to be part of the commonwealth and should be part of the commonwealth,” says Professor Luis Franceschi: Commonwealth Assistant Secretary-General.

Zimbabwe wants to return to the Commonwealth:

The Commonwealth assessment mission team has concluded its visit to Zimbabwe and believes the country has made progress in meeting the conditions to re-join the Commonwealth.

“Certainly the conclusion is that Zimbabwe has made very impressive progress on those kind of alignments that were asked by the heads of governments of the Commonwealth to make so as to be aligned to the Charter of the Commonwealth and the values enshrined in the Charter,” Professor Franceschi adds.

The main opposition political party is in support of the readmission of Zimbabwe to Commonwealth but wants more pressure exerted on Harare.

“Zimbabwe must be readmitted into the Commonwealth on the basis of values, on the basis of a time bound process based and making sure that we stick to the protocols on governance and human rights as well as the test on reforms and sincerity on the part of Zimbabwe,” says Nelson Chamisa the Citizens Coalition for Change leader.

Denial of human rights violations

The Zimbabwean government has continued its denial of human rights violations or the abuse of state institutions including the police and the judiciary to silence opponents.

“Concerns raised regarding perceived human rights violations by enforcers of the law and also clarified misconceptions and misinformation regarding the alleged abduction of citizens most of which are stage managed to coincide with major international events. Zimbabwe has absolutely no reason to abduct its own citizens. It is in fact one of the most safest and most peaceful place in the world for its citizens and visitors,” says Ziyambi Ziyambi Zimbabwe’s Justice minister.

The Commonwealth ended its mission on Wednesday after holding discussions with various stakeholders, including non-governmental organizations and the opposition.

The team will compile a report to the Commonwealth Heads of Government, who have the final say on Zimbabwe’s application to re-join.