Zimbabwe’s AFCON qualifier stampede claims a life

Tragedy has marred Zimbabwe’s long-awaited return to international football in Harare.

Police say one person died in a stampede at the National Sports Stadium during the southern African country’s 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Thousands of fans had packed the venue for Zimbabwe’s first international home match in five years, after the stadium was previously barred for failing to meet CAF standards.

Police have launched an investigation and say a full report will follow.

Zimbabwe lost the match 2-1.

Reporting by Ephert Musekiwa.