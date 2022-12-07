Zimbabweans will continue to endure prolonged blackouts of up to 19 hours daily due to frequent breakdowns at Hwange Thermal Station.

Forced reduction of power generation at the country’s main source of electricity, Kariba South, due to low usable water levels in Lake Kariba, also contributes to blackouts.

The country has also faced challenges importing electricity from the Southern African Power pool since its neighbours such as South Africa, are also struggling to meet demand.

Zimbabwe Energy Ministry Secretary Gloria Magombo says the country aims to import more energy sources from its neighbours.

“The additional imports will be critical to support the existing imports which we were getting from South Africa in terms of Eskom. EDM, HCB and Zambia. Eskom will continue to give us up to 100 megawatts. We have an agreement to increase further by additional 150 megawatts.”

Zimbabwe reeling from power shortages