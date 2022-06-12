Zimbabwe’s Citizens Coalition for Change activist Moreblessing Ali has been found dead. The party’s activist from Chitingwiza North was abducted last month. Ali has been vocal about change ahead of next year’s elections. The party is calling for an independent investigation following her death.

It’s an unfortunate end to the agonizing chapter for the Citizens Coalition for Change after the body of Moreblessing Ali has been found.

The opposition party wants justice and has lambasted the ZANU-PF for resorting to violence ahead of next year’s elections. Pius Jambo has been identified as a chief suspect. It’s believed that he took Moreblessing into a car and sped off last month. The opposition says Zimbabwean Police must act without fear or favour.

Video: Body of Zimbabwe’s CCC activist found after two weeks: