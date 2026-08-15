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Zimbabwean boat accident death toll rises to 68

Rescue workers and local boat operators take part in ongoing search and recovery operations near the overturned passenger ferry on Lake Kariba, a day after the vessel capsized, in Kariba, Zimbabwe, August 12, 2026.
  • Rescue workers and local boat operators take part in ongoing search and recovery operations near the overturned passenger ferry on Lake Kariba, a day after the vessel capsized, in Kariba, Zimbabwe, August 12, 2026.
  • Image Credits :
  • Reuters
Reuters

Twenty-two more bodies ​have been recovered ‌following a boat accident in ​a lake ​in Zimbabwe, police said ⁠on Saturday, ​taking the death ​toll to 68.

The boat capsized on August 11 ​on Lake ​Kariba.

Investigations suggested the ‌boat ⁠was overloaded when it went over during ​heavy ​winds.

The ⁠Zimbabwe Republic Police confirmed ​the updated ​death ⁠toll via social media platform ⁠X.

Meanwhile, during the week Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa sent messages of condolence to the families of people who died.

In his message, President Mnangagwa described the accident as a tragedy that has exposed serious deficiencies in the country’s maritime capabilities.

He called on relevant government agencies to immediately address the shortcomings and take an active role in implementing remedial measures to prevent similar disasters in the future.

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