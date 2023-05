The Zimbabwean government has received 18 helicopters from the Russian Federation, in a move that has raised eyebrows.

The total consignment of 32 helicopters is expected to be delivered to Harare before the end of 2024 for a total cost of $320 million.

The handover took place at a time when most Western nations are attempting to isolate Russia due to its role in the ongoing conflict with Ukraine.

VIDEO | Zimbabwe receives 18 helicopters from the Russian Federation: