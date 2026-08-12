Zimbabwe president sends condolences following ferry accident

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa has sent messages of condolence to the families of at least 44 people who died after a ferry capsized on Lake Kariba on Tuesday afternoon.

In his message, President Mnangagwa described the accident as a tragedy that has exposed serious deficiencies in the country’s maritime capabilities.

He called on relevant government agencies to immediately address the shortcomings and take an active role in implementing remedial measures to prevent similar disasters in the future.

Search and rescue operations are expected to resume Thursday morning, with authorities hoping to recover more bodies believed to still be trapped inside the sunken ferry.

Video: Lake Kariba ferry disaster death toll rises to 44