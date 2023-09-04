Associate Professor of Public Affairs in the Department of Public Management at the Tshwane University of Technology, Professor Ricky Mukonza says the process of Zimbabwe’s elections were flawed subsequently the results are flawed, according to observer missions.

This as Zimbabwe President-elect Emmerson Mnangagwa will be inaugurated on Monday for the second time after the August 23 elections.

However opposition parties have disputed the election results accusing ZANU-PF of vote rigging. Some Zimbabweans have called for the establishment of a transitional government.

Mkhonza says the elections were not free and fair.

He says, “I think the reports of observer mission are documents that have no tangible effect because almost all observer missions characterised the elections as not being fair and free and not being credible. Therefore it’s not correct to form a government out of such as process, because if the processes is flawed then the results must also be flawed.”

VIDEO: SADC Observer Mission report on Zimbabwean elections handed to Hakainde Hichilema:

