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Zimbabwe police release names of 44 Lake Kariba ferry victims

Rescue workers and local boat operators take part in ongoing search and recovery operations near the overturned passenger ferry on Lake Kariba, a day after the vessel capsized, in Kariba, Zimbabwe, August 12, 2026.
  • Rescue workers and local boat operators take part in ongoing search and recovery operations near the overturned passenger ferry on Lake Kariba, a day after the vessel capsized, in Kariba, Zimbabwe, August 12, 2026.
  • Image Credits :
  • Reuters
SABC News

The Zimbabwe Republic Police have released the first batch of 44 names out of the 46 victims confirmed to have died after a passenger ferry capsized on Lake Kariba on Tuesday afternoon.

Of the 44 victims whose names have been released, at least 18 were children under the age of 10.

Authorities have yet to establish the exact number of people who were on board when the ferry capsized.

However, initial information indicated that the vessel was carrying about 120 people, but authorities fear the ferry may have been carrying more passengers than initially reported.

Seventy-seven people were rescued from the ferry.

Police say investigations and recovery operations are still under way, including efforts to recover and identify the remaining bodies.

VIDEO | Zimbabwe has declared a state of disaster following the incident:

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