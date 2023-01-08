Zimbabwean police are investigating circumstances surrounding a video circulating on social media of an alleged recent assault of elderly members of society by a group of unknown and unidentified assailants.

The attack appears to be politically motivated.

In the video, a group of elderly traumatised citizens are seen and heard being interrogated about their age, their residence and why they had gathered at the place.

Activists have already begun sounding warning bells of pre-election violence which is synonymous with Zimbabwe’s political environment.

The circulating vid of violence on vulnerable elderly in #Zimbabwe is not only a crime but a true sign at the lack & respect of The Justice System. We should not tolerate any violence in our society. Justice to these criminals should be served immediately. #Justice #NoToViolence — Robert Chapman (@DrivenChapman) January 8, 2023

Main opposition leader, Nelson Chamisa took to Twitter accusing the ruling party, Zanu PF of being behind the latest attack on his supporters.

If you have support why are so violent, so heartless against citizens even the elderly??? And why should bases and vigilante groups be allowed around the country?? Are we now worse than animals?? What leadership is this that invests in violence? Violence is very expensive! — nelson chamisa (@nelsonchamisa) January 7, 2023

🟡We condemn Zanu PF’s violence attack on senior citizens in Bhunu, Murehwa. We received a report that ZANU PF beat CCC champions at the home of Champion Seremani. We’ve ensured that they received medical attention & reported the matter to the Police. pic.twitter.com/tYZ33RsfnO — Citizens’ Coalition for Change (@CCCZimbabwe) January 7, 2023

Zanu PF is yet to comment on the video.

There is no democracy in Zimbabwe and if we ignore this, South Africa will pay the price. Mr @CyrilRamaphosa call your friend the @edmnangagwa and tell him that South Africans cannot support citizens of two counties because of his oppressive tendencies. Free and Fair elections https://t.co/H2QdMD7dLO — Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) January 8, 2023