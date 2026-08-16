Lake Kariba boat accident death toll rises to 80: Zimbabwe Police

Zimbabwe’s national police service said in a post on X on Sunday that the death toll from a boat accident on Lake Kariba on August 11 had risen to 80 after eight more bodies were found.
The exact number of people who were on board remains uncertain, with some reports putting the figure at 153 for the vessel which had a capacity of 90.
Zimbabwe has declared a State of Disaster after the Lake Kariba ferry disaster, allowing government to mobilise more resources for the search, recovery and humanitarian response.
📸: State Media, Zimbabwe pic.twitter.com/lB7HcPqooj
— SABC News (@SABCNews) August 12, 2026
Two of the bodies were discovered by fishermen in the early hours of Saturday, while the remaining bodies were recovered by search and recovery teams floating on the lake.
Authorities say no bodies have so far been found beneath the wreckage of the ferry, which was towed several days ago to a nearby island.