Search
Close this search box.
sabc-plus-logo

Home

Lake Kariba boat accident death toll rises to 80: Zimbabwe Police

  • A pallbearer stands next to a line of coffins during a memorial service for victims of a Rural Infrastructure Development Agency (RIDA) passenger ferry that capsized on Lake Kariba, at Nyamhunga Stadium in Kariba, Zimbabwe.
  • Image Credits :
  • Reuters
Reuters

Zimbabwe’s national ​police service ‌said in ​a ​post on X ⁠on ​Sunday that ​the death toll ​from ​a boat accident ‌on ⁠Lake Kariba on August ​11 ​had ⁠risen ​to 80 ​after ⁠eight more ⁠bodies ​were ​found.

The exact number of people who were on board remains uncertain, with some reports putting the figure at 153 for the vessel which had a capacity of 90.

Two of the bodies were discovered by fishermen in the early hours of Saturday, while the remaining bodies were recovered by search and recovery teams floating on the lake.

Authorities say no bodies have so far been found beneath the wreckage of the ferry, which was towed several days ago to a nearby island.

 

MOST READ
  1. Trevor Tutu, son of late Arch Desmond Tutu, passes away
  2. Parents of missing Joburg toddler fear he’s been trafficked
  3. Govt’s response to Zuma’s Gupta meeting in India under scrutiny
  4. Former KZN MEC for Human Settlements Dr Ntuthuko Mahlaba passes away
  5. Olivenhoutbosch residents protest against undocumented migrants
  6. Church urges compassion for migrants during repatriation
  7. Family of missing Gallants player Thapelo Dhludhlu receives threats
  8. Ellis Park roars as SA beat England in Nations Championship opener
  9. Iranians mourn Khamenei at Tehran farewell ceremony
  10. Iranians flock to Khamenei’s funeral after wartime death
RELATED STORIES
Preferred Source Follow on Google News