Lake Kariba boat accident death toll rises to 80: Zimbabwe Police

Zimbabwe’s national ​police service ‌said in ​a ​post on X ⁠on ​Sunday that ​the death toll ​from ​a boat accident ‌on ⁠Lake Kariba on August ​11 ​had ⁠risen ​to 80 ​after ⁠eight more ⁠bodies ​were ​found.

The exact number of people who were on board remains uncertain, with some reports putting the figure at 153 for the vessel which had a capacity of 90.

Two of the bodies were discovered by fishermen in the early hours of Saturday, while the remaining bodies were recovered by search and recovery teams floating on the lake.

Authorities say no bodies have so far been found beneath the wreckage of the ferry, which was towed several days ago to a nearby island.