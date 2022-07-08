Zimbabwe is poised to begin drilling oil next month following the arrival of the first batch of drilling equipment in the country.

Prospective drilling for oil and gas in the Muzarabani area was initially set for June, but had to be postponed due to customs clearance delays for the drilling rig in Tanzania, where the equipment was mobilized and in Mozambique where it arrived en route to Zimbabwe.

Australian firm Invictus Energy, which is exploring for oil and gas in Muzarabani, reported that results of the recently conducted Seismic survey revealed more potential oil and gas than had been previously expected.

Invictus Energy managing director, Scott Macmillan says, “The site was completed last week and handed over to our civil contractors and has been waiting there for over a week.”

“The remaining 110 loads will arrive at the rill site over the next few weeks and it would be constructed ahead of the drilling. The second milestone was the release updated risk assessment which was conducted by ERCE, a leading petroleum consultancy.”

The video is reporting on oil drilling in Zimbabwe: