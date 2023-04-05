A court in Zimbabwe has fined the spokesperson of Zimbabwe’s main opposition party 500 dollars after she was convicted of spreading false information on Twitter.

Fadzayi Mahere is a prominent lawyer and member of the Citizens’ Coalition for Change which is challenging President Emmerson Mnangagwa in this year’s elections.

She was arrested two years ago after posting a video in which people said a police officer had fatally struck a baby with a baton when in fact the child was alive and not injured.

The magistrate says Mahere had undermined the authority of the police and should have verified the information. It is reported that the law under which she was convicted no longer exists.

The Constitutional Court struck it down because it violated freedom of speech.

However, the state continues to use it particularly against its critics.